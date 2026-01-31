Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeirilys Rodriguez Gonzalez, 60th Security Forces patrolman, practices tactical evasion during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. SERE tactical evasion training involves techniques to avoid capture while operating behind enemy lines or in hostile environments, focusing on stealth, land navigation and blending with the environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)