Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Beau Wilson, center right, and Airman 1st Class Luis Gordillo, center left, 60th Air Mobility Wing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialists train Airmen assigned to the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron from various installations on evasion skills during SERE training in Northern California, Jan. 30, 2026. SERE training prepares Airmen to evade capture, survive in hostile environments and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)