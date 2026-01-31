IKE conducts general quarters drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class John Dugan poses for a photo during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 30, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)