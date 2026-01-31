(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IKE conducts general quarters drill

    IKE conducts general quarters drill

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class John Dugan equips firefighting gloves during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 30, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9503551
    VIRIN: 260130-N-OQ553-1071
    Resolution: 5272x3515
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE conducts general quarters drill, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk; NNSY

