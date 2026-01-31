IKE conducts general quarters drill

U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class John Dugan preforms a buddy check during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 30, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9503552
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-OQ553-1083
|Resolution:
|5874x3916
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
