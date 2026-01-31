U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mark Egama, right, relieves Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Joesph Leake, as the nozzleman during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 30, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9503559
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-OQ553-1257
|Resolution:
|5879x4158
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE conducts general quarters drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.