IKE conducts general quarters drill

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mark Egama, right, relieves Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Joesph Leake, as the nozzleman during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 30, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)