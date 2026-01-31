AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing sing karaoke with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. The AFCENT Band performed the instrumental and backing vocals while deployed Airmen and Soldiers sang their song of choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)