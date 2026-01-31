(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW [Image 3 of 5]

    AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing sing karaoke with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. The AFCENT Band tours around the area of responsibility performing for deployed service members and various countries' general populations to aid in strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 04:27
    Photo ID: 9503079
    VIRIN: 260120-F-AL288-1353
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT band
    karaoke
    deployment
    music
    morale

