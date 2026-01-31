AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing sing karaoke with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. The AFCENT Band tours around the area of responsibility performing for deployed service members and various countries' general populations to aid in strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)