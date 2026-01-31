AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bobby Lucas, 380th First Responder Element fire protection specialist, left, plays a saxophone alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. In addition to live-band karaoke, the AFCENT Band performed their favorite songs and welcomed multiple deployed service members onstage to play instruments with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)