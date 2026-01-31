AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bobby Lucas, 380th First Responder Element fire protection specialist, left, plays a saxophone alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. In addition to live-band karaoke, the AFCENT Band performed their favorite songs and welcomed multiple deployed service members onstage to play instruments with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9503080
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-AL288-1398
|Resolution:
|4523x3230
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
