AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A karaoke sign-up sheet sits next to the U.S. Air Forces Central Band’s equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. The AFCENT Band tours around the area of responsibility performing for deployed service members and various countries' general populations to aid in strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)