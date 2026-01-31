AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

A karaoke sign-up sheet sits next to the U.S. Air Forces Central Band’s equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. The AFCENT Band tours around the area of responsibility performing for deployed service members and various countries' general populations to aid in strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9503077
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-AL288-1276
|Resolution:
|5186x3704
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
