AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW

U.S. Army Soldiers sing karaoke with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. In addition to the live-band karaoke, the AFCENT Band performed some of their favorite songs and welcomed multiple deployed service members on stage to play instruments with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)