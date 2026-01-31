U.S. Army Soldiers sing karaoke with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 20, 2025. In addition to the live-band karaoke, the AFCENT Band performed some of their favorite songs and welcomed multiple deployed service members on stage to play instruments with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|01.19.2026
|02.02.2026 04:27
|9503078
|260120-F-AL288-1300
|5256x3754
|1.67 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, AFCENT Band visits 380th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.