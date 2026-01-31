YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka take turns using a kine (mallet) to pound rice during a traditional mochitsuki ceremony at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9502818
|VIRIN:
|260128-N-SK815-1031
|Resolution:
|7787x4654
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event [Image 10 of 10], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.