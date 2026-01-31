(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event [Image 2 of 10]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event

    JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka pose with freshly prepared mochi during a mochitsuki (mochi-pounding) cultural exchange event at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9502799
    VIRIN: 260128-N-SK815-1003
    Resolution: 3990x3627
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event [Image 10 of 10], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

