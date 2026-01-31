USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Japanese Fellows host a traditional mochitsuki (mochi-pounding) cultural exchange event to share Japanese New Year customs with U.S. service members and staff. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)