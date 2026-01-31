USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka take turns using a kine (mallet) to pound rice during a traditional mochitsuki ceremony at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)