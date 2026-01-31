USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochi Pounding Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Japanese Fellows assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka pose for a photo during a mochitsuki (mochi-pounding) cultural exchange event at the hospital. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Sho Nonoyama, Cmdr. Benjamin Chi, Dr. Akimasa Takahashi, Dr. Reika Matsushita, Dr. Masaki Ozawa, Lt. Cmdr. Philip Castrovinci and Dr. Takehiro Mochizuki. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)