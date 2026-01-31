Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen

A decorated care package box prepared during the 2026 Deployment Party is held at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The boxes were filled with snacks, food items, and personal care supplies to boost morale and remind deployed Airmen of continued support from their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
