Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen

A child decorates a care package box during the 2026 Deployment Party at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Participants added drawings and seasonal decorations to help personalize more than 150 packages destined for deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)