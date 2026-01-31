(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A child decorates a care package box during the 2026 Deployment Party at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Participants added drawings and seasonal decorations to help personalize more than 150 packages destined for deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    AIr Force Reserve
    Arizona
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th air force
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Luke Air Force Base

