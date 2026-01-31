Col. Todd D. Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, engages with a child while participating in a care package activity during the 2026 Deployment Party at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The event encouraged family involvement and community support while providing deployed Airmen with personalized reminders of support from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9502707
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-GU615-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.36 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.