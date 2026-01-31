Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen and civilians with the 944th Fighter Wing assemble care packages during the 2026 Deployed Care Package Packing Party at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Volunteers prepared more than 150 care packages and care bags to support 944th Fighter Wing Airmen currently deployed to the Middle East, reinforcing connections between deployed members, families, and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)