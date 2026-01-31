Home-Front Support Strengthens Deployed 944th Fighter Wing Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen load completed care packages into a vehicle following the 2026 Deployment Party at The Foundry on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The volunteer effort supported 149 deployed members through the preparation of care packages and care bags and partnered with a local organization to extend support to deployed troops and veterans in the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)