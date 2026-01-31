Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category III – Supervisor of the Year award to Amanda Lopez, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Peele II, 944th FW command chief, during the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Lopez was recognized for her leadership and fiscal expertise supporting wing operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9502684
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-FN051-1037
|Resolution:
|4077x3058
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
This work, 944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.