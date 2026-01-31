944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award medallions are arranged prior to the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The medallions were presented to nominees and recipients in recognition of excellence across multiple categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)