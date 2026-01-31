Award medallions are arranged prior to the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The medallions were presented to nominees and recipients in recognition of excellence across multiple categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9502683
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-FN051-1005
|Resolution:
|5182x2915
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.