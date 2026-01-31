944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award to Master Sgt. Curtis Wright, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Peele II, 944th FW command chief, during the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Wright’s leadership in training and development strengthened mission readiness across the operations group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)