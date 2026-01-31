944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award to Capt. Justin Barquet alongside Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Peele II, 944th FW command chief, during the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Barquet accepted the award on behalf of Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, who was deployed at the time of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)