944th Fighter Wing Showcases Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Field Grade Officer of the Year award to Maj. Casey Heckman, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Peele II, 944th FW command chief, during the 944th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Heckman was recognized for exceptional leadership and operational impact within the Total Force enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)