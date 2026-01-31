B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira, left, outgoing senior non-commissioned officer, and 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno, right, incoming senior non-commissioned officer, pose for a photo at the conclusion of the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)