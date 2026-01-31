(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard sing the Army Song during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Army National Guard, National Guard, USArmy, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM, 211th Aviation Regiment

