B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno, incoming senior non-commissioned officer of the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, delivers remarks during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)