The official party stands at attention during the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|01.31.2026
|01.31.2026 22:20
|9502304
|260131-Z-XQ428-1474
|5410x3607
|4.03 MB
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
This work, B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.