B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

The official party stands at attention during the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)