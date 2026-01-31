B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira, outgoing senior enlisted non-commissioned officer of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, hugs the unit’s guidon bearer during a change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)