U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Riddle thanked the inductees and their families and underscored the wing’s expectations for senior enlisted leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9502183
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-XK427-1020
|Resolution:
|4255x2834
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.