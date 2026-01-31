944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Riddle thanked the inductees and their families and underscored the wing’s expectations for senior enlisted leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)