944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, leads newly inducted senior noncommissioned officers in the Senior NCO Creed during an induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The inductees recited the creed as they formally joined the senior enlisted ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)