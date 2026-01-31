U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, leads newly inducted senior noncommissioned officers in the Senior NCO Creed during an induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The inductees recited the creed as they formally joined the senior enlisted ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9502182
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-XK427-1004
|Resolution:
|4198x2796
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
This work, 944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.