944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan D. Christensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Christensen addressed the importance of senior NCO leadership in building readiness and sustaining unit culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:42
Photo ID:
|9502181
VIRIN:
|260131-F-XK427-1003
Resolution:
|3548x2363
Size:
|2.18 MB
Location:
|ARIZONA, US
Hometown:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
