944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan D. Christensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, delivers remarks as the guest speaker during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Christensen addressed the importance of senior NCO leadership in building readiness and sustaining unit culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)