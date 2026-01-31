(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

    944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Peel emphasized the responsibility senior NCOs carry to uphold standards, develop Airmen and strengthen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9502180
    VIRIN: 260131-F-XK427-1002
    Resolution: 3859x2570
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

