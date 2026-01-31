944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Peel emphasized the responsibility senior NCOs carry to uphold standards, develop Airmen and strengthen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9502180
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-XK427-1002
|Resolution:
|3859x2570
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
