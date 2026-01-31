944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. Peel emphasized the responsibility senior NCOs carry to uphold standards, develop Airmen and strengthen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)