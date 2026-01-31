944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing applaud during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The event recognized newly inducted senior NCOs for their leadership and continued service to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)