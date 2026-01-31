U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing applaud during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at The Foundry at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2026. The event recognized newly inducted senior NCOs for their leadership and continued service to the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9502176
|VIRIN:
|260131-F-XK427-1001
|Resolution:
|4061x2705
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing recognizes leadership milestone at Senior NCO Induction [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.