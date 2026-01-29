NCOs Celebrate Turkey Bowl Win

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army noncommissioned officers with 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, celebrate winning the Turkey Bowl on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 26, 2025. The unit conducts an annual Turkey Bowl football game with non-commissioned officers playing against officers to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and promote morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)