    Turkey Bowl Meals Handed Out [Image 8 of 11]

    Turkey Bowl Meals Handed Out

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and families with 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, share and eat food together during the Turkey Bowl on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 26, 2025. The unit conducts an annual Turkey Bowl football game with non-commissioned officers playing against officers to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and promote morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9501606
    VIRIN: 251126-A-QI027-1037
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.05 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkey Bowl Meals Handed Out [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    MWR
    Thanksgiving

