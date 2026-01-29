181st OC/Ts Participate in Turkey Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, participate in a football game on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 26, 2025. The unit conducts an annual Turkey Bowl football game with non-commissioned officers playing against officers to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and promote morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)