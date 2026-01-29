(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    181st OC/Ts Participate in Turkey Bowl

    181st OC/Ts Participate in Turkey Bowl

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, participate in a football game on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 26, 2025. The unit conducts an annual Turkey Bowl football game with non-commissioned officers playing against officers to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and promote morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9501607
    VIRIN: 251126-A-QI027-1048
    Resolution: 8037x5361
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st OC/Ts Participate in Turkey Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    MWR
    Thanksgiving

