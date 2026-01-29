U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, participate in a football game on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 26, 2025. The unit conducts an annual Turkey Bowl football game with non-commissioned officers playing against officers to celebrate the Thanksgiving season and promote morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9501608
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-QI027-1052
|Resolution:
|6209x4141
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st OC/Ts Participate in Turkey Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.