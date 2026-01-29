Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Rob Gulbrandsen, an Army chaplain assistant, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, operates on Next Generation Command and Control systems during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)