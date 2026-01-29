(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The Infantry Squad Vehicle - Heavy, utilized by the 4th Infantry Division, convoyed from the Mission Training Center during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9501490
    VIRIN: 260130-A-RE805-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4 Day 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5
    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5
    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5
    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5
    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery