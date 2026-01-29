Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Infantry Squad Vehicle - Heavy, utilized by the 4th Infantry Division, convoyed from the Mission Training Center during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)