Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

Tactical vehicles assigned to 4th Infantry Division, stage prior to convoy movement during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. As part of Ivy Sting 4, the training synchronized units and Next Generation Command and Control systems to rehearse coordinated maneuver in support of future operations.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)