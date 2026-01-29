Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Node 44, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, is emplaced at the Mission Training Center during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)