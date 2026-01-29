(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5 [Image 4 of 5]

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    An M1126 Stryker assigned to 4th Infantry Division, tests Next Generation Command and Control upgrades during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. The vehicle enabled the Division to maintain communication and coordination across dispersed locations while also tested the integration of mobile command nodes in support of dispersed operations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9501499
    VIRIN: 260130-A-RE805-1086
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4 Day 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

