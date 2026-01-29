Ivy Sting 4 Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M1126 Stryker assigned to 4th Infantry Division, tests Next Generation Command and Control upgrades during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. The vehicle enabled the Division to maintain communication and coordination across dispersed locations while also tested the integration of mobile command nodes in support of dispersed operations.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)