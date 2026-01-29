Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare a first-person view small unmanned aircraft system during an FPV sUAS live fire demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 16:39
Photo ID:
|9501331
VIRIN:
|260129-M-VO268-1640
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.05 MB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
