Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Braeden McClain, small attack drone operator course officer in charge, 1st Marine Division Schools, prepares a first-person view small unmanned aircraft system during an FPV sUAS live fire demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
