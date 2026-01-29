Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Goupil, a small attack drone operator course instructor with 1st Marine Division Schools, compresses C4 during a first-person view small unmanned aircraft system live fire demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2026. I Marine Expeditionary Force, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)