Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corey Ashby, a small unmanned aircraft system operator with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares fiber-optic cable during an FPV sUAS live fire demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2026. I Marine Expeditionary Force, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
