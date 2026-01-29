(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force prepare a first-person view small unmanned aircraft system during an FPV sUAS live fire demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2026. I Marine Expeditionary Force, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9501329
    VIRIN: 260129-M-VO268-1563
    Resolution: 6044x4029
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge
    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drones, Fiber-Optic, sUAS, I MEF, DIU, Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery